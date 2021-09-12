Police investigate fatal crash in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Oh. (WSAZ) - Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Lawrence County.

Police say the single-vehicle crash happened around 2 a.m. Sunday on SR 522, near milepost 8 in Elizabeth Township.

Officials say someone driving a 2016 Toyota Corolla was headed westbound on SR 522.

The driver, drove off the right side of the road, down an embankment and struck some trees.

One of the occupants was transported by Lawrence County EMS to St. Mary’s Hospital in Ironton, where they were pronounced dead.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Elizabeth Township Fire Department and Lawrence County EMS. The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol wants to remind motorist to wear their safety belts, obey all speed limits and not to drive distracted.

