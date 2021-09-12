Advertisement

Police investigate fatal crash in Lawrence County

Fatal car accident
Fatal car accident(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Oh. (WSAZ) - Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Lawrence County.

Police say the single-vehicle crash happened around 2 a.m. Sunday on SR 522, near milepost 8 in Elizabeth Township.

Officials say someone driving a 2016 Toyota Corolla was headed westbound on SR 522.

The driver, drove off the right side of the road, down an embankment and struck some trees.

One of the occupants was transported by Lawrence County EMS to St. Mary’s Hospital in Ironton, where they were pronounced dead.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Elizabeth Township Fire Department and Lawrence County EMS. The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol wants to remind motorist to wear their safety belts, obey all speed limits and not to drive distracted.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mr. V and Son's is named in a civil lawsuit filed by the West Virginia Attorney General earlier...
Attorney General files lawsuit against Kanawha City car lot
Fans can expect to see several changes to the gameday experience in the first season for new...
Gameday changes to begin at Marshall football home opener
Police lights
Police chase lands one in custody
A man was shot in the leg in Charleston on Saturday.
Man shot in leg
FILE - Angela Wagner sits next to her lawyers in the Pike County Common Pleas Court for her...
Woman is 2nd to admit role in death of 8 members of a family

Latest News

FILE
Ohio reports single-day increase of 4,463 new COVID-19 cases
uk wins
herd wins
WVU WINS
WVU WINS