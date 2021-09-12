Wildcats kick off conference play with 35-28 win over Missouri
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A back and forth battle between two East opponents ended in triumph for the Cats.
Kentucky had a dominant first quarter and start to the second half until Eli Drinkwitz’s squad scored a 17-yard touchdown to cut the lead to one possession.
Missouri tied things up at 28-28 to start the fourth, but the Cats responded with a short touchdown and Ruffolo’s fifth successful point-after kick of the night.
Next week Kentucky hosts the Chattanooga Mocs (1-1) at noon.
