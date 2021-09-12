Advertisement

WVU crushes Long Island

wvu tailgates, first home game
wvu tailgates, first home game(wdtv)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - From the opening kickoff, it wasn’t even close as West Virginia beat Long Island University by a final of 66-0. Winston Wright Jr. took the opening play 90 yards to the house for the first score of the game for the Mountaineers and they didn’t look back. Quarterback Jarret Doege threw three touchdowns for a total of 267 yards. His backup is Garrett Greene and he was the leading rusher for WVU with two scores and 98 yards on the ground while Leddie Brown scored two of the first three touchdowns for WVU.

The Mountaineer defense held the Sharks to just 95 total yards and they got nine first downs. WVU hosts #19 Virginia Tech next Saturday in Morgantown.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Name of woman found dead inside Huntington apartment released
Mr. V and Son's is named in a civil lawsuit filed by the West Virginia Attorney General earlier...
Attorney General files lawsuit against Kanawha City car lot
FILE - Angela Wagner sits next to her lawyers in the Pike County Common Pleas Court for her...
Woman is 2nd to admit role in death of 8 members of a family
Fans can expect to see several changes to the gameday experience in the first season for new...
Gameday changes to begin at Marshall football home opener
Governors voice concerns against federal vaccine mandate
Governors voice concerns against federal vaccine mandate

Latest News

Dukes knock out Ohio
The Ohio State Buckeyes have failed in their quest to trademark 'The.'
Ducks beat Buckeyes
Cabell Midland vs Huntington highlights
HHS wins back the shield
St Albans vs South Charleston highlights
SC blanks St. Albans