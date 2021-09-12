WVU crushes Long Island

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - From the opening kickoff, it wasn’t even close as West Virginia beat Long Island University by a final of 66-0. Winston Wright Jr. took the opening play 90 yards to the house for the first score of the game for the Mountaineers and they didn’t look back. Quarterback Jarret Doege threw three touchdowns for a total of 267 yards. His backup is Garrett Greene and he was the leading rusher for WVU with two scores and 98 yards on the ground while Leddie Brown scored two of the first three touchdowns for WVU.

The Mountaineer defense held the Sharks to just 95 total yards and they got nine first downs. WVU hosts #19 Virginia Tech next Saturday in Morgantown.

