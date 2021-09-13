Advertisement

‘America’s Got Talent’ winner celebrating technical college’s anniversary

By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Logan native Landeau Eugene Murphy Jr. is helping Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College celebrate its 50th anniversary. College officials made the announcement Monday.

The “America’s Got Talent” singer is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his AGT win with a concert at the school. That concert is scheduled Oct. 16.

You won’t have to bring your wallet for a ticket -- just two cans of a nonperishable food item.

“Food insecurity is a very large problem right now. This will help our students and our community, as well,” said Pamela Alderman, president of Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College.

College officials also revealed the school’s new colors, changing them from black and gold to blue. Students and staff members voted for the new colors.

Alderman says students and staff members voted on a school mascot. This will be the college’s first mascot ever. Alderman said more information will be released in late fall or early spring.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Police chase lands one in custody
OSHP is investigating an ATV crash in Jackson, Ohio.
Troopers investigate ATV crash
A teenager died following a crash Sunday on SR 522.
High school junior dies after crash
Fatal car accident
Police investigate fatal crash in Lawrence County
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear
COVID-19 Ky. | ‘We’re one of the hottest states in the country’
Phillips faces up to 10 years in federal prison, a fine of at least $250,000, and restitution...
Former non-profit employee pleads guilty to theft of federal funds
Golfers raise money for suicide prevention
Golfers get together for a good cause
Bringing music therapy to the MS community
Bringing music therapy to the MS community