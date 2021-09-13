‘America’s Got Talent’ winner celebrating technical college’s anniversary

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Logan native Landeau Eugene Murphy Jr. is helping Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College celebrate its 50th anniversary. College officials made the announcement Monday.

The “America’s Got Talent” singer is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his AGT win with a concert at the school. That concert is scheduled Oct. 16.

You won’t have to bring your wallet for a ticket -- just two cans of a nonperishable food item.

“Food insecurity is a very large problem right now. This will help our students and our community, as well,” said Pamela Alderman, president of Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College.

College officials also revealed the school’s new colors, changing them from black and gold to blue. Students and staff members voted for the new colors.

Alderman says students and staff members voted on a school mascot. This will be the college’s first mascot ever. Alderman said more information will be released in late fall or early spring.

