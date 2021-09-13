Advertisement

Another school board in W.Va. votes to mandate masks

The Mingo County Board of Education on Monday evening voted to require masks at schools.
The Mingo County Board of Education on Monday evening voted to require masks at schools.(WSAZ/Andrew Colegrove)
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Mingo County Board of Education on Monday evening voted to require masks at schools.

The county had begun last week making masks optional. After seeing many students having to quarantine, board members say they decided to go this route to keep schools open and avoid going back to remote learning.

Mingo Central High School already went to remote learning Monday and Tuesday of this week due to an outbreak there.

We have a crew at the board meeting. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Police chase lands one in custody
A teenager died following a crash Sunday on state Route 522.
High school junior dies after crash
OSHP is investigating an ATV crash in Jackson, Ohio.
Troopers investigate ATV crash
Fatal car accident
Police investigate fatal crash in Lawrence County
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window

Latest News

The city of Huntington will repeal its business and occupation tax.
Business & Occupation tax to be removed for retail businesses
Monday evening weather
Monday evening weather
Kentucky National Guard expands hospital support mission
Kentucky National Guard expands hospital support mission
Parents concerned students are falling behind while in quarantine; no work for them to complete
Parents concerned students are falling behind while in quarantine; no work for them to complete