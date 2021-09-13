Another school board in W.Va. votes to mandate masks

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Mingo County Board of Education on Monday evening voted to require masks at schools.

The county had begun last week making masks optional. After seeing many students having to quarantine, board members say they decided to go this route to keep schools open and avoid going back to remote learning.

Mingo Central High School already went to remote learning Monday and Tuesday of this week due to an outbreak there.

We have a crew at the board meeting. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.