Bringing music therapy to the MS community

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

National Dance Day is a time to spotlight the power of dance, movement and music. Interestingly, the therapeutic nature of music can also be harnessed to help manage chronic neurological diseases, like multiple sclerosis, which affects one million people in the country.

Courtney Platt, a professional dancer and choreographer with MS, joined Sarah on Studio 3 to discuss the ‘MS in Harmony’ Initiative, and how music therapy may help people with MS manage their symptoms.

