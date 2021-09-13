Advertisement

Chris Rodriguez Jr. Named Co-SEC Offensive Player of the Week

The junior running back is considered one of the top running backs in the nation entering the 2021 season.(UK Athletics)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Junior running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. was named the Southeastern Conference Co-Offensive Player of the Week, it was announced today, after turning in a career-best performance in Kentucky’s 35-28 win over Missouri Saturday at Kroger Field.

Rodriguez had 27 rushes for 206 yards – both career highs – and also had two rushing touchdowns. He caught a five-yard touchdown pass, finishing the game with three total TDs.

He became the eighth player in school history to rush for at least 200 yards in a game and it is the most ever for a Wildcat in an SEC opener.

Kentucky plays host to Chattanooga on Saturday, Sept. 18 at noon ET in Kroger Field for Family Weekend and Teacher Appreciation Day. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+ and ESPN+.

