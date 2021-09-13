COVID-19 Ky. | ‘We’re one of the hottest states in the country’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday said COVID-19 is worst that it’s ever been throughout the pandemic.

“We’re one of the hottest states in the country,” he said about the spread of the virus.

As of Monday, the commonwealth has had more than 8,000 deaths (8,003), and the positivity rate was 14% -- the highest it has ever been.

Beshear said the unvaccinated are 11 times more likely to die of COVID now.

“You’re at incredible risk if you’re not vaccinated,” he said.

The governor released the following statistics about the last three days:

- Saturday -- 4,470 new cases /18 more deaths

- Sunday -- 3,111 new cases/ 21 more deaths

- Monday -- 2,426 new cases/ 29 more deaths

He said the 10-19-year-old demographic is testing positive the most by incidence rate. The governor said 69 percent of hospitals are reporting critical staffing shortages.

Due to the rapid spread of the delta variant, National Guard personnel are at 25 hospitals throughout Kentucky – the largest deployment for a health care emergency in the commonwealth’s history, according to Beshear.

The governor said a little more than 2.6 million Kentuckians are at least partially vaccinated – that’s about 59% of the state’s population.

