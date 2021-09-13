COVID-19 W.Va. | 31 additional COVID-related deaths reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Since the last update, 31 additional COVID-related deaths have been reported in West Virginia, along with 1,417 new positive cases of the virus.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 77-year old male from Putnam County, a 26-year old female from Fayette County, a 44-year old male from Wood County, an 83-year old female from Boone County, a 75-year old male from Wood County, a 72-year old female from Jefferson County, a 94-year old female from Harrison County, a 52-year old male from Raleigh County, a 72-year old male from Kanawha County, an 83-year old male from Fayette County, a 59-year old female from Taylor County, a 67-year old female from Webster County, a 57-year old male from Wood County, a 54-year old male from Marshall County, an 86-year old male from Kanawha County, a 51-year old male from Mason County, an 81-year old male from Mineral County, a 79-year old male from Wayne County, a 69-year old female from Kanawha County, a 30-year old female from Ohio County, a 76-year old male from Jefferson County, an 85-year old male from Harrison County, an 85-year old female from Harrison County, a 71-year old female from Jackson County, a 50-year old male from Roane County, a 56-year old female from Harrison County, a 67-year old male from Randolph County, a 43-year old male from Kanawha County, a 55-year old male from Mingo County, a 57-year old male from Monongalia County, and an 83-year old female from Cabell County.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 13, there have been 3,597,992 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 211,706 total cases and 3,238 deaths.

47 counties are red on the state’s County Alert System map indicating high transmission rates.

27,607 cases of COVID-19 are considered active in the state and 1,748 cases of the Delta variant have been reported.

852 people have been hospitalized by COVID-19 complications. That number is compared to 52 during the first week of July.

267 people have been admitted to the ICU in the state due to COVID-19. During the first week of July, that number was 17.

164 people are currently on ventilators.

Gov. Justice said Monday during a press briefing hospitalizations are at an all time high for the state. =

“A bunch of those people will die,” Gov. Justice said Monday.

89 school outbreaks have been reported in 33 counties in West Virginia.

Only four counties in the state do not have a school mask mandate in place, including Putnam and then Mingo Counties. Both districts have meeting scheduled for tonight.

9,439 full vaccinated individuals have received a third dose.

6,300 people received the COVID-19 vaccine over the weekend, Gov. Justice said.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

180,861 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 symptoms.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Berkeley (15,354), Boone (2,753), Braxton (1,482), Brooke (2,616), Cabell (11,982), Calhoun (722), Clay (917), Doddridge (887), Fayette (4,743), Gilmer (1,080), Grant (1,684), Greenbrier (3,920), Hampshire (2,408), Hancock (3,294), Hardy (1,975), Harrison (7,926), Jackson (2,893), Jefferson (5,674), Kanawha (19,729), Lewis (2,087), Lincoln (2,136), Logan (4,293), Marion (5,876), Marshall (4,416), Mason (2,854), McDowell (2,156), Mercer (6,782), Mineral (3,627), Mingo (3,623), Monongalia (10,892), Monroe (1,752), Morgan (1,606), Nicholas (2,685), Ohio (5,201), Pendleton (946), Pleasants (1,164), Pocahontas (884), Preston (3,653), Putnam (6,910), Raleigh (9,156), Randolph (4,088), Ritchie (1,059), Roane (1,003), Summers (1,119), Taylor (1,700), Tucker (790), Tyler (1,082), Upshur (3,108), Wayne (4,283), Webster (818), Wetzel (1,997), Wirt (623), Wood (10,262), Wyoming (2,874).

