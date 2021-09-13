Advertisement

The effects 9/11 had on the CJIS Division on the Federal Bureau of Investigation

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Saturday September 11th, 2021 marked 20 years since the attack at The World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the crash in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Thousands of lives were lost and thousands more were impacted that day.

The impact was even felt at the Criminal Justice Information Services Division in Clarksburg, West Virginia where approximately 3,000 people are employed.

Retired FBI Special Agent Paul Shannon shares the impact 9/11 had on the mission of CJIS and how the whole Division changed that day.

