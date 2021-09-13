Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Summery warmth continues, but storms creep back

By Andy Chilian
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sunday saw a noticeable increase in afternoon temperatures amid a hazy, sunshine-filled sky. Daytime temperatures through the week ahead will be similar to Sunday’s, hovering in the mid to upper 80s. Meanwhile, the dry stretch extends a couple more days before shower and thunderstorms chances return to the picture by the middle of the week.

Sunday night sees a mostly clear sky to start, followed by scattered cloud cover towards dawn. Low temperatures fall to the mid 60s.

After starting with some cloud cover early on, Monday returns to a hazy sunshine as the day progresses. Afternoon highs reach the upper 80s.

Despite added cloud cover, Tuesday stays mostly sunny and dry with afternoon highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday turns partly cloudy with a better opportunity for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures rise to the mid 80s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely on Thursday with afternoon temperatures in the mid 80s again.

By Friday, most locations stay dry outside of an isolated shower or two. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

The weekend returns to dry and mostly sunny conditions with afternoon temperatures creeping back to the upper 80s.

