Golfers get together for a good cause

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A beautiful Saturday morning made for a good day of golf, but even more importantly, the players raised money for a good cause.

Golfers got together at Creekside Golf Course in Lavalette, West Virginia for the first Suicide Prevention Golf Scramble.

The idea came from organizers who have lost friends and family members to suicide and they wanted to do something to raise awareness during suicide prevention month.

Several local companies chipped in by sponsoring holes and donating prizes for the event.

It raised approximately $6,000 for the with prizes and the proceeds will go to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

