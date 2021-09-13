Advertisement

Herd hoops announces non-conference games

Marshall to start regular season Nov. 12th against Wright State
By MU Sports Information
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall released its 2021-22 men’s basketball non-conference schedule on Monday. It features eight games, in addition to a pair of home exhibitions. “Our non-conference schedule has a good mixture of games that will give our team enough variety to help us grow and perfect our play,” Marshall men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni said. “It’s highlighted with many top schools that will compete for their conference championships with games at home against Northern Iowa, Wright State and Duquesne, among others that will bring exciting games to The Cam. When you add in road trips to Indiana, Ohio and Toledo with others mixed in makes for an exciting 2021-22 season. We are ready and hoping our fans come back to The Cam and follow The Herd.”

Here’s the full list of non-conference games coming up this season.

October 31st vs. Davis & Elkins (Exh.)

November 7th vs. Pikeville (Exh.)

November 12th vs. Wright State

November 15th vs. Milligan University

November 18th vs. Campbell

November 21st vs. Jackson State

November 23rd vs. Louisiana

November 27th at Indiana

December 1st at Akron

December 4th vs. Duquesne

December 8th vs. Bluefield College

December 11th at Eastern Kentucky

December 15th at Ohio

December 18th vs. Northern Iowa

December 21st at Toledo

