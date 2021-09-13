Advertisement

High school junior dies after crash

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A 17-year-old died over the weekend following a crash near Elizabeth Township, the teen’s mother confirms to WSAZ.com Monday.

Crystal Maynard Donley says her son, Gary Smith, 17, died after a single-vehicle accident around 2 p.m. Sunday.

Officials say the crash happened westbound on SR 522.

The driver, drove off the right side of the road, down an embankment and hit trees.

Smith was transported by Lawrence County EMS to St. Mary’s Hospital in Ironton, where he was pronounced dead.

Donley says Smith was a junior at Rock Hill High School.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Elizabeth Township Fire Department and Lawrence County EMS.

The crash remains under investigation.

