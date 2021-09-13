Joyride destroys St. Albans soccer fields

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Columbia Gas Soccer Fields now sit empty and 200 kids who normally play on them cannot after the fields were destroyed this week.

Aaron Wood is the recreational club administrator for the West Virginia Football Club and he discovered the fields torn up Thursday.

“Apparently, there are no cameras here,” said Wood. “The police have been called, but right now there are no leads.”

The field students use each day for practices and games, is now torn to shreds from a joyride spanning four acres.

“I have never been so angry in my life when I showed up here on Thursday and saw the destruction,” Wood said. “I was beside myself, I just couldn’t believe that someone would destroy a children’s soccer facility.”

The fields have truck tire ruts, some of which are 3 inches deep.

Repairs are now needed. Wood says those interested in helping can email fields@westvirginiafootballclub.com.

“The most frustrating thing is that someone would think it is okay to just come out here and do this there is no reason for it,” said Richard Dolin, a dad and coach who has never seen the fields torn up in the 30 years he’s been around. “There is plenty of places in West Virginia to go joyriding [or] to go mudding.”

“The people that work at these fields and maintain them they are volunteers this is not their full time job,” said Jason Proctor, another parent.

Wood said they are going to put up trail cameras as he turns his attention to fixing the fields.

