Kentucky National Guard expands hospital support mission

FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) - The Kentucky National Guard is expanding its hospital support mission by activating 310 additional Guard members in non-clinical logistical roles to 21 more hospitals across the Commonwealth amid the COVID-19 surge, beginning September 13th, 2021.

“I believe this is the largest deployment of the Guard in the crisis health care situation in our history,” said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear at a weekly Team Kentucky update. “Every time we’ve asked, they’ve stepped up and served us so proudly.”

Kentucky Guard members assigned to the hospital support mission assume non-medical logistical and administrative tasks to alleviate the pandemic’s stress on Kentucky’s healthcare infrastructure.

“In coordination with the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, we’ve now mobilized more than 400 Soldiers and Airmen to help provide logistical and administrative support to 25 hospitals across the Commonwealth,” said Brig. Gen. Bryan Howay, director of the joint staff, Kentucky National Guard. “Supporting this critical mission impacts our service members as well since we’re part of the same communities we’re assisting. While our mission is temporary, it serves to highlight the importance of wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and most importantly, getting vaccinated.”

Soldiers will assist at the following Kentucky hospitals: TJ Sampson, Glasgow; Taylor Regional, Campbellsville; Ohio County, Hartford; Manchester, Manchester; Saint Joeseph’s, London; Baptist Louisville; Baptist Hardin, Elizabethtown; Baptist Corbin, Corbin; Baptist Paducah; Baptist Lexington; Highlands ARH, Prestonsburg; Tugvalley ARH, South Williamson; Middlesboro ARH, Middlesboro; Harlan ARH, Harlan; Mercy Health Lourdes, Paducah; U of L Main Hospital, Louisville; Greenview, Bowling Green; Rockcastle Regional, Mount Vernon; Lake Cumberland, Somerset; Kentucky River Medical Center, Jackson; St. Elizabeth, Covington.

Over 100 Kentucky Guard members previously activated to support Bowling Green Medical Center, Hazard ARH, Pikeville Medical Center, and St. Claire Regional Medical Center in Morehead will continue their efforts at those locations.

