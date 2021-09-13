KSP investigating fatal crash in Magoffin County

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash near Salyersville Sunday evening.

KSP Post 9 in Pikeville received a call just before 6:30 Sunday evening about a single-car crash near Old Burning Fork Road near Salyersville.

The initial investigation indicated that 29-year-old Samantha Lykins of Salyersville was driving on Old Burning Fork Road when her car ran off the road and hit a tree over an embankment. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Magoffin County Coroner’s Office.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

