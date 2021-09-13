Advertisement

KSP investigating fatal crash in Magoffin County

Police car
Police car(AP)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash near Salyersville Sunday evening.

KSP Post 9 in Pikeville received a call just before 6:30 Sunday evening about a single-car crash near Old Burning Fork Road near Salyersville.

The initial investigation indicated that 29-year-old Samantha Lykins of Salyersville was driving on Old Burning Fork Road when her car ran off the road and hit a tree over an embankment. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Magoffin County Coroner’s Office.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Police chase lands one in custody
A teenager died following a crash Sunday on state Route 522.
High school junior dies after crash
OSHP is investigating an ATV crash in Jackson, Ohio.
Troopers investigate ATV crash
Fatal car accident
Police investigate fatal crash in Lawrence County
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window

Latest News

The board is hoping this will prevent students from going back to remote learning.
Mingo County school board votes to require masks
One hundred fifty new COVID cases and another death are reported in Boyd County.
151 new COVID cases, another death reported in eastern Ky. county
City Council votes to ban cellphone/electronic device use during public meetings
City Council votes to ban cellphone/electronic device use during public meetings
Lifeguard ambulance withdraws claim against Magoffin County's application for a license to...
Magoffin County’s license application to operate ambulance service moves forward
CDC recommends COVID-19 and influenza vaccines at the same appointment
CDC recommends COVID-19 and influenza vaccines at the same appointment