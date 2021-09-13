KY high school rankings are released
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
Class 1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Pikeville (12) 4-0 129 1
2. Lou. Ky. Country Day (1) 4-0 113 2
3. Raceland - 2-1 86 3
4. Sayre - 3-0 73 4
5. Williamsburg - 2-1 70 5
6. Newport Central Catholic - 2-2 62 T6
7. Paintsville - 1-2 51 9
8. Bethlehem - 3-1 29 NR
9. Russellville - 3-1 26 NR
10. Hazard - 2-2 25 8
Others receiving votes: Lou. Holy Cross 21. Bishop Brossart 16. Frankfort 5. Betsy Layne 4. Crittenden Co. 4. Nicholas Co. 1.
Class 2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Beechwood (8) 4-0 124 1
2. Lex. Christian (5) 4-0 121 2
3. Mayfield - 4-0 105 3
4. Middlesboro - 4-0 81 6
5. Danville - 2-2 72 5
6. Hancock Co. - 4-0 60 7
7. Murray - 2-1 52 4
8. West Carter - 2-1 33 10
9. Green Co. - 3-0 19 NR
10. Metcalfe Co. - 2-2 12 8
Others receiving votes: Somerset 11. Walton-Verona 7. McLean Co. 5. Caldwell Co. 4. Shelby Valley 3. Butler Co. 3. Breathitt Co. 2. Morgan Co. 1.
Class 3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Bardstown (9) 3-0 126 2
2. Lou. Christian Academy (4) 3-1 102 1
3. Union Co. - 4-0 99 4
4. Mercer Co. - 3-1 93 5
5. Lawrence Co. - 3-0 69 10
6. Bell Co. - 2-1 53 8
7. Russell - 2-2 38 6
(tie) Glasgow - 3-1 38 NR
9. Taylor Co. - 3-1 34 3
10. Ashland Blazer - 1-3 27 7
Others receiving votes: Belfry 19. Paducah Tilghman 7. Estill Co. 6. Hart Co. 2. Garrard Co. 1. Trigg Co. 1.
Class 4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Corbin (9) 4-0 123 1
2. Lex. Catholic (3) 4-0 114 2
3. Johnson Central (1) 3-1 99 3
4. Boyle Co. - 3-1 94 4
5. Lou. Central - 2-2 65 8
6. Logan Co. - 3-1 61 7
7. Franklin Co. - 2-2 54 5
8. John Hardin - 2-2 29 6
(tie) Knox Central - 3-1 29 10
(tie) Letcher County Central - 3-1 29 9
Others receiving votes: Wayne Co. 10. Bourbon Co. 4. Holmes 2. Hopkinsville 1. Boyd Co. 1.
Class 5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Frederick Douglass (12) 4-0 129 1
2. South Warren - 2-1 108 3
3. Highlands - 3-1 94 2
4. Bowling Green - 3-1 82 4
5. Owensboro - 3-1 77 5
6. Southwestern - 3-0 63 6
7. Cov. Catholic - 2-2 59 8
8. Woodford Co. (1) 4-0 51 7
9. Scott Co. - 1-2 14 9
10. North Laurel - 3-0 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Graves Co. 11. Cooper 8. Collins 5. Greenwood 1. Great Crossing 1.
Class 6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lou. Male (13) 3-0 130 1
2. Lou. St. Xavier - 2-1 115 2
3. Lou. DuPont Manual - 4-0 104 3
4. Lou. Ballard - 3-1 77 5
5. Lex. Bryan Station - 2-1 67 6
6. Lou. Trinity - 0-4 64 4
7. Central Hardin - 4-0 47 T9
8. Ryle - 3-1 42 10
9. Daviess Co. - 3-1 22 NR
10. Henderson Co. - 2-1 19 7
Others receiving votes: Madison Central 16. Oldham Co. 6. North Hardin 4. Apollo 2.
Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.