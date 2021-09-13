Advertisement

KY high school rankings are released

(Courtney Layne Brewer/WYMT)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

Class 1A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Pikeville (12) 4-0 129 1

2. Lou. Ky. Country Day (1) 4-0 113 2

3. Raceland - 2-1 86 3

4. Sayre - 3-0 73 4

5. Williamsburg - 2-1 70 5

6. Newport Central Catholic - 2-2 62 T6

7. Paintsville - 1-2 51 9

8. Bethlehem - 3-1 29 NR

9. Russellville - 3-1 26 NR

10. Hazard - 2-2 25 8

Others receiving votes: Lou. Holy Cross 21. Bishop Brossart 16. Frankfort 5. Betsy Layne 4. Crittenden Co. 4. Nicholas Co. 1.

Class 2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Beechwood (8) 4-0 124 1

2. Lex. Christian (5) 4-0 121 2

3. Mayfield - 4-0 105 3

4. Middlesboro - 4-0 81 6

5. Danville - 2-2 72 5

6. Hancock Co. - 4-0 60 7

7. Murray - 2-1 52 4

8. West Carter - 2-1 33 10

9. Green Co. - 3-0 19 NR

10. Metcalfe Co. - 2-2 12 8

Others receiving votes: Somerset 11. Walton-Verona 7. McLean Co. 5. Caldwell Co. 4. Shelby Valley 3. Butler Co. 3. Breathitt Co. 2. Morgan Co. 1.

Class 3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Bardstown (9) 3-0 126 2

2. Lou. Christian Academy (4) 3-1 102 1

3. Union Co. - 4-0 99 4

4. Mercer Co. - 3-1 93 5

5. Lawrence Co. - 3-0 69 10

6. Bell Co. - 2-1 53 8

7. Russell - 2-2 38 6

(tie) Glasgow - 3-1 38 NR

9. Taylor Co. - 3-1 34 3

10. Ashland Blazer - 1-3 27 7

Others receiving votes: Belfry 19. Paducah Tilghman 7. Estill Co. 6. Hart Co. 2. Garrard Co. 1. Trigg Co. 1.

Class 4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Corbin (9) 4-0 123 1

2. Lex. Catholic (3) 4-0 114 2

3. Johnson Central (1) 3-1 99 3

4. Boyle Co. - 3-1 94 4

5. Lou. Central - 2-2 65 8

6. Logan Co. - 3-1 61 7

7. Franklin Co. - 2-2 54 5

8. John Hardin - 2-2 29 6

(tie) Knox Central - 3-1 29 10

(tie) Letcher County Central - 3-1 29 9

Others receiving votes: Wayne Co. 10. Bourbon Co. 4. Holmes 2. Hopkinsville 1. Boyd Co. 1.

Class 5A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Frederick Douglass (12) 4-0 129 1

2. South Warren - 2-1 108 3

3. Highlands - 3-1 94 2

4. Bowling Green - 3-1 82 4

5. Owensboro - 3-1 77 5

6. Southwestern - 3-0 63 6

7. Cov. Catholic - 2-2 59 8

8. Woodford Co. (1) 4-0 51 7

9. Scott Co. - 1-2 14 9

10. North Laurel - 3-0 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Graves Co. 11. Cooper 8. Collins 5. Greenwood 1. Great Crossing 1.

Class 6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lou. Male (13) 3-0 130 1

2. Lou. St. Xavier - 2-1 115 2

3. Lou. DuPont Manual - 4-0 104 3

4. Lou. Ballard - 3-1 77 5

5. Lex. Bryan Station - 2-1 67 6

6. Lou. Trinity - 0-4 64 4

7. Central Hardin - 4-0 47 T9

8. Ryle - 3-1 42 10

9. Daviess Co. - 3-1 22 NR

10. Henderson Co. - 2-1 19 7

Others receiving votes: Madison Central 16. Oldham Co. 6. North Hardin 4. Apollo 2.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Police chase lands one in custody
OSHP is investigating an ATV crash in Jackson, Ohio.
Troopers investigate ATV crash
A teenager died following a crash Sunday on SR 522.
High school junior dies after crash
Fatal car accident
Police investigate fatal crash in Lawrence County
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window

Latest News

Marshall to start regular season Nov. 12th against Wright State
Herd hoops announces non-conference games
The junior running back is considered one of the top running backs in the nation entering the...
Chris Rodriguez Jr. Named Co-SEC Offensive Player of the Week
Golfers raise money for suicide prevention
Golfers get together for a good cause
Coastal Carolina safety Alex Spillum dives on the ball in the end zone for a touchdown after he...
AP college football rankings are released