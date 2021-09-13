KY high school rankings are released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

Class 1A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Pikeville (12) 4-0 129 1

2. Lou. Ky. Country Day (1) 4-0 113 2

3. Raceland - 2-1 86 3

4. Sayre - 3-0 73 4

5. Williamsburg - 2-1 70 5

6. Newport Central Catholic - 2-2 62 T6

7. Paintsville - 1-2 51 9

8. Bethlehem - 3-1 29 NR

9. Russellville - 3-1 26 NR

10. Hazard - 2-2 25 8

Others receiving votes: Lou. Holy Cross 21. Bishop Brossart 16. Frankfort 5. Betsy Layne 4. Crittenden Co. 4. Nicholas Co. 1.

Class 2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Beechwood (8) 4-0 124 1

2. Lex. Christian (5) 4-0 121 2

3. Mayfield - 4-0 105 3

4. Middlesboro - 4-0 81 6

5. Danville - 2-2 72 5

6. Hancock Co. - 4-0 60 7

7. Murray - 2-1 52 4

8. West Carter - 2-1 33 10

9. Green Co. - 3-0 19 NR

10. Metcalfe Co. - 2-2 12 8

Others receiving votes: Somerset 11. Walton-Verona 7. McLean Co. 5. Caldwell Co. 4. Shelby Valley 3. Butler Co. 3. Breathitt Co. 2. Morgan Co. 1.

Class 3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Bardstown (9) 3-0 126 2

2. Lou. Christian Academy (4) 3-1 102 1

3. Union Co. - 4-0 99 4

4. Mercer Co. - 3-1 93 5

5. Lawrence Co. - 3-0 69 10

6. Bell Co. - 2-1 53 8

7. Russell - 2-2 38 6

(tie) Glasgow - 3-1 38 NR

9. Taylor Co. - 3-1 34 3

10. Ashland Blazer - 1-3 27 7

Others receiving votes: Belfry 19. Paducah Tilghman 7. Estill Co. 6. Hart Co. 2. Garrard Co. 1. Trigg Co. 1.

Class 4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Corbin (9) 4-0 123 1

2. Lex. Catholic (3) 4-0 114 2

3. Johnson Central (1) 3-1 99 3

4. Boyle Co. - 3-1 94 4

5. Lou. Central - 2-2 65 8

6. Logan Co. - 3-1 61 7

7. Franklin Co. - 2-2 54 5

8. John Hardin - 2-2 29 6

(tie) Knox Central - 3-1 29 10

(tie) Letcher County Central - 3-1 29 9

Others receiving votes: Wayne Co. 10. Bourbon Co. 4. Holmes 2. Hopkinsville 1. Boyd Co. 1.

Class 5A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Frederick Douglass (12) 4-0 129 1

2. South Warren - 2-1 108 3

3. Highlands - 3-1 94 2

4. Bowling Green - 3-1 82 4

5. Owensboro - 3-1 77 5

6. Southwestern - 3-0 63 6

7. Cov. Catholic - 2-2 59 8

8. Woodford Co. (1) 4-0 51 7

9. Scott Co. - 1-2 14 9

10. North Laurel - 3-0 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Graves Co. 11. Cooper 8. Collins 5. Greenwood 1. Great Crossing 1.

Class 6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lou. Male (13) 3-0 130 1

2. Lou. St. Xavier - 2-1 115 2

3. Lou. DuPont Manual - 4-0 104 3

4. Lou. Ballard - 3-1 77 5

5. Lex. Bryan Station - 2-1 67 6

6. Lou. Trinity - 0-4 64 4

7. Central Hardin - 4-0 47 T9

8. Ryle - 3-1 42 10

9. Daviess Co. - 3-1 22 NR

10. Henderson Co. - 2-1 19 7

Others receiving votes: Madison Central 16. Oldham Co. 6. North Hardin 4. Apollo 2.

