Advertisement

National Small Business Week

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

As the summer we thought would bring us a few steps closer to what used to be normal winds down, many places are facing new or ongoing waves of COVID-19, driven by the delta variant.

The pandemic continues to impact small businesses across the country, and as we kick off National Small Business Week today, we want to take a look at the new ‘Global State of Small Business Report’ from Facebook. This report, which is one of the largest and most comprehensive small business surveys and analysis globally, shows some glimmers of hope.

Michelle Klein, Vice President of Global Customer Marketing at Facebook, joined Sarah on Studio 3 to explain more about what the study shows.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Police chase lands one in custody
OSHP is investigating an ATV crash in Jackson, Ohio.
Troopers investigate ATV crash
Fatal car accident
Police investigate fatal crash in Lawrence County
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Carter Conley
Eastern Kentucky Fire-Rescue Captain dies of COVID-19

Latest News

Golfers raise money for suicide prevention
Golfers get together for a good cause
Bringing music therapy to the MS community
Bringing music therapy to the MS community
Addressing the worker shortage
Addressing the worker shortage
WV COVID numbers
COVID-19 W.Va. | 31 additional COVID-related deaths reported