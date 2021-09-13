HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

As the summer we thought would bring us a few steps closer to what used to be normal winds down, many places are facing new or ongoing waves of COVID-19, driven by the delta variant.

The pandemic continues to impact small businesses across the country, and as we kick off National Small Business Week today, we want to take a look at the new ‘Global State of Small Business Report’ from Facebook. This report, which is one of the largest and most comprehensive small business surveys and analysis globally, shows some glimmers of hope.

Michelle Klein, Vice President of Global Customer Marketing at Facebook, joined Sarah on Studio 3 to explain more about what the study shows.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.