Neighbor talks about latest West Side shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police say a man was shot Saturday at the corner of Glenwood Avenue and Central Avenue. It was a scene that spanned several blocks on the city’s West Side.

The intersection is a place police are all too familiar with, considering that high school senior KJ Taylor died at the same spot five months ago.

West Side native Martec Washington came running when he heard the shots.

“I was worried another kid had been injured or killed out here on the same corner where kids, parents and a community is still grieving over KJ,” Washington said.

Police said the 25-year-old man who was shot has already been released from the hospital, and officers said he has been uncooperative with their investigation.

“I am fighting to change this community. I want better for the kids, I want better for the people -- don’t want them to feel like they have to turn to guns and violence,” Washington said. “I want them to have a job to have a home to have a community.”

Washington goes up to cars at the intersection, taking the time to get to know people driving by. He wants to change what he says is normal for the West Side.

“It is normal to hear gunshots, it is normal to hear sirens, it is normal to see a building on fire. It’s normal to walk down the street and see someone doing heroin, it’s normal to see people out here with guns, it’s normal and we should all be uncomfortable,” Washington said.

He calls on Charleston residents to give their community a little more love and help inspire a strong sense of togetherness.

“I just hope that everyone in this neighborhood needs to take ownership. If you don’t want this stuff to go on, you got to talk to the kids, talk to your neighbors, talk to your families -- telling them to go a different way,” Washington said.

Police say there is no suspect yet.

