Police: Floyd County man arrested after shooting into an apartment

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Garrett man was arrested Saturday evening after police say he shot into an apartment.

Prestonsburg 911 received multiple calls Saturday night about a man with a gun at the Dixie Housing Complex in the Goble Roberts area of Prestonsburg. Sometime after, the 911 Center also received calls that the man shot the gun into an apartment and ran away. The woman in the apartment was unharmed.

Prestonsburg Police officers learned that the apartment belonged to the ex-wife of the suspect, identified as Joshua Keith Hoover. The victim had a protective order against Hoover that was still in effect.

Upon searching the area, officers found shell casings and found that the front door of the apartment had been shot through several times. Officers also encouraged the victim to leave the area and stay with a relative.

Shortly thereafter, Prestonsburg 911 again received calls that Hoover had arrived at the victim’s mother’s house where she was staying and was trying to break into the apartment. Hoover then allegedly ran when officers arrived.

Hoover was eventually stopped on KY-321 near Mays Branch and ultimately surrendered without incident. He was charged with wanton endangerment, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, criminal mischief, violation of an EPO/DVO, along with several other smaller charges.

He was taken to the Floyd County Jail.

