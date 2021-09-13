Advertisement

Say hello to fall, goodbye to acne

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

While you may have things you miss about being a teenager, acne is not one of them. For many, the cycle of breakouts does not go away with graduation. More than 50 million Americans, and as many as 15% of adult women, continue to struggle with flareups.

With the busyness of back-to-school season and changing fall routines, your skin can often feel out of control.

New York based dermatologist Dr. Claire Chang joined Sarah to help break the cycle and regain control of your skin.

