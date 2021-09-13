Spotting anxiety in pets

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

As people start to spend more time away from home for school, work, and travel, the whole family is facing changing routines, including pets.

Pets thrive on predictability, so it’s more important than ever to understand how these transitions can negatively impact your furry friends, especially the more than 11 million new pets that joined families during the pandemic and are used to everyone being home 24/7.

Darris Cooper, National Dog Training Manager at Petco, joined Sarah to discuss ways you can help your pets cope with these changes and manage their anxiety.

