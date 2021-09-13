Troopers investigate ATV crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a single vehicle ATV crash inside the City of Jackson at the request of the Jackson Police Department.

According to police, the accident happened around 4:00 p.m. Sunday.

Troopers say Tiffany Anna Marie Tripp, 34, of Jackson, Ohio was traveling southeast on Florence Avenue on a 2009 Honda TR90X All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) when she drove across the center portion of the roadway, off the left side of the roadway.

She then struck a house and overturned, according to troopers.

Tripp suffered serious incapacitating injuries and was transported from the scene by Jackson County EMS to Holzer Hospital in Jackson.

Tripp was then flown by MedFlight to St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia.

The crash is currently under investigation.

OSHP encourages motorists to not drive unauthorized motor vehicles on public roadways.

OSHP was assisted on scene by the Jackson Fire Department, Jackson County EMS and the Jackson Police Department.

