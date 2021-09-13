8th street viaduct reopens after crash

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 8th Street viaduct re-opened Monday morning, after being closed for about an hour and a half following a two-car crash

The crash happened about 4 Monday morning.

No one was injured, but people involved in the crash say it was caused by two other cars speeding recklessly through Huntington.

The other cars didn’t stop following the crash.

