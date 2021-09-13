WSAZ Now Desk | Southern celebrates 50th anniversary

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College celebrated its 50th anniversary Monday with a number of new announcements including a new logo and school colors.

Dr. Pamela Alderman, President of Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College, joins the WSAZ Now Desk to talk about other events that are planned in the future to mark the occasion.

