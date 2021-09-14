Advertisement

151 new COVID cases, another death reported in eastern Ky. county

One hundred fifty new COVID cases and another death are reported in Boyd County.
One hundred fifty new COVID cases and another death are reported in Boyd County.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – One hundred fifty new COVID cases and another death are reported in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Monday, saying the latest death involved a 69-year-old man. His death brings the overall death toll to 88 people in the county.

The latest cases range from a 3-month-old boy to a 91-year-old woman. Two of those affected are hospitalized.

County health officials say there have been 648 new cases this month alone.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 7,042 total cases, 4,239 which have recovered.

