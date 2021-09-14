Advertisement

Another death, 83 new COVID cases reported in part of southeast Ohio

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Another death and 83 more COVID-19 cases are reported in Scioto County.

The latest victim was a 60-year-old man, health officials said Tuesday. His death brings the countywide death toll to 109 people.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 9,614 total cases and 7,838 recoveries, health officials said.

They say community transmission remains high (red) in the county.

About 38.65% of Scioto County residents are fully vaccinated.

