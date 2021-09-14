Business & Occupation tax to be removed for retail businesses

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Huntington City Council members Monday night voted to repeal the city’s business and occupation tax for retail businesses.

The repeal will go into effect as soon as Mayor Steve Williams signs the ordinance.

The mayor says he proposed the ordinance because he believes it will be good public policy for businesses, employment, and overall quality of life.

The idea to remove the tax for retail businesses came as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city previously suspended the tax in April of 2020 as a form of COVID relief.

The mayor says the lost money, which is estimated to be around $2 million, is made up for through sales taxes.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.