CDC recommends COVID-19 and influenza vaccines at the same appointment

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Centers for Disease Control recommends that people who have not yet received their first or second COVID shot get the shot on the same day as their flu shot.

“They no longer recommend waiting the 14-day period. You can get multiple vaccines at the same time including COVID, pneumonia and the flu,” said Sarah Bostic, a pharmacy manager at Fruth Pharmacy.

Bostic said “it’s important” to designate different arms for each vaccine, as it allows health professionals to monitor for any allergies caused by vaccines.

“It’s important to separate them. If you were to have an allergic reaction that way, we know which vaccine you could have had a problem with, and we can keep track of everything for documentation,” Bostic said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone is vaccinated against the flu by the end of October.

