City Council votes to ban cellphone/electronic device use during public meetings

Applies to council members only
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington City Council on Monday night voted to make phones/electronic devices off limits for council members during public meetings.

The move comes after concerns were raised that council members were able to have contact with people outside of the public meeting setting.

The measure passed by an 8-2 vote. One council member was absent.

The rule only applies to council members.

Councilman Mike Shockley says the rule means there will be no texting or even having a cell phone out during the meetings.

Council members may be asked to leave the meeting if constant texting continues.

“The public needs to know there’s integrity here and how we do business on this council, and the resolution was there to enforce that and show transparency that that will not happen moving forward,” Shockley said.

He went on to say that the public is encouraged to attend meetings if they have concerns on policies.

