COVID-19 W.Va. | 23 additional deaths, 1,473 new cases reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 14, 2021, there have been 3,607,642 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 213,179 total cases and 3,261 deaths.

Tuesday, WV DHHR data shows 1,473 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 additional COVID-related deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 87-year old male from Summers County, an 80-year old female from Summers County, a 52-year old male from Fayette County, a 55-year old female from Mercer County, a 49-year old male from Lincoln County, a 65-year old female from Berkeley County, a 77-year old female from Wayne County, a 48-year old female from Greenbrier County, and a 64-year old female from Lewis County.

Additional deaths reported on Tuesday’s dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 90-year old male from Preston County, a 90-year old male from Lincoln County, a 71-year old male from Mercer County, a 71-year old female from Tucker County, an 80-year old male from Monongalia County, a 79-year old male from Putnam County, an 85-year old female from Cabell County, a 45-year old male from Upshur County, a 79-year old female from Hancock County, an 89-year old male from Wood County, an 80-year old male from Mason County, an 87-year old female from Jefferson County, an 80-year old male from Tucker County, and a 66-year old male from Mercer County.

28,035 cases of COVID-19 are considered active in the state.

As of Tuesday, the daily positivity percentage sits at 15.87.

Of the eligible population (12+), nearly 80 percent have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 59.7 percent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated, according to WV DHHR.

Monday, Gov. Justice announced that 9,439 fully vaccinated West Virginians have received a third dose.

CASES PER COUNTY: Berkeley (15,410), Boone (2,774), Braxton (1,510), Brooke (2,644), Cabell (12,042), Calhoun (725), Clay (934), Doddridge (902), Fayette (4,775), Gilmer (1,089), Grant (1,693), Greenbrier (3,948), Hampshire (2,435), Hancock (3,323), Hardy (1,987), Harrison (7,979), Jackson (2,912), Jefferson (5,707), Kanawha (19,817), Lewis (2,129), Lincoln (2,150), Logan (4,335), Marion (5,913), Marshall (4,437), Mason (2,877), McDowell (2,171), Mercer (6,844), Mineral (3,695), Mingo (3,662), Monongalia (10,921), Monroe (1,759), Morgan (1,617), Nicholas (2,704), Ohio (5,221), Pendleton (952), Pleasants (1,174), Pocahontas (901), Preston (3,697), Putnam (6,938), Raleigh (9,212), Randolph (4,146), Ritchie (1,068), Roane (1,003), Summers (1,119), Taylor (1,707), Tucker (797), Tyler (1,083), Upshur (3,138), Wayne (4,315), Webster (835), Wetzel (2,005), Wirt (631), Wood (10,355), Wyoming (2,887).

