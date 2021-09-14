Advertisement

Crash shuts down one direction of WV Turnpike

Crash has closed part of the interstate.
Crash has closed part of the interstate.
By Sarah Sager
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A tractor trailer overturned and caught on fire early Tuesday, causing one direction of the West Virginia Turnpike to be shut down.

It happened around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday near Standard, West Virginia.

According to dispatchers with the West Virginia Turnpike the driver had minor injuries.

The southbound lanes of the turnpike are shut down.

It’s unclear at this time how long the southbound lanes will be closed.

