Crash shuts down one direction of WV Turnpike

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A tractor trailer overturned and caught on fire early Tuesday, causing one direction of the West Virginia Turnpike to be shut down.

It happened around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday near Standard, West Virginia.

According to dispatchers with the West Virginia Turnpike the driver had minor injuries.

The southbound lanes of the turnpike are shut down.

It’s unclear at this time how long the southbound lanes will be closed.

