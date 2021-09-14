Death investigation under way in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Law enforcement has responded to a scene near the Wayne County/Cabell County line Tuesday.

West Virginia State Police tells WSAZ.com a missing persons investigation has turned into a death investigation.

A heavy police presence has been reported along Raccoon Creek Road near Beech Fork.

No further information has been released at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.