Death investigation under way in Wayne County

(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Law enforcement has responded to a scene near the Wayne County/Cabell County line Tuesday.

West Virginia State Police tells WSAZ.com a missing persons investigation has turned into a death investigation.

A heavy police presence has been reported along Raccoon Creek Road near Beech Fork.

No further information has been released at this time.

