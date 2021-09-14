Demolition to begin on former ACF site by Thanksgiving

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Mayor Steve Williams announced plans to tear down the former ACF Industries site built nearly 150 years ago,. Work will start by the Thanksgiving holiday.

The former rail car manufacturing facility, which is 42 acres, includes he property between 3rd Avenue and the Ohio River along 24th Street. It also encompasses the parking lot on the south side of 3rd Avenue.

During a Tuesday morning virtual conference, Mayor Steve Williams says they’ve been working with state senators to secure federal funding.

Huntington will be teaming up with Coalfield Development and Advantage Valley to join a new program called ACT Now Coalition, which stands for Appalachian Climate Technology Now coalition. Williams says Mayor Amy Goodwin of Charleston will join in and the two cities will act as a joint market.

Dawn Seeburger, a licensed remediation specialist, says all but three buildings will be demolished as part of the proposal. One of the main concerns is asbestos since the buildings are so old. The property sits right next to Marshall University who plans to build a baseball stadium on the parking lot portion of the site.

The ACF property is part of more than 75 acres of former industrial property in Highlawn that is planned for transformation into mixed-use development space known as the “Huntington Brownfields Innovation Zone” or H-BIZ.

Huntington won the America’s Best Communities Prize of $3M in 2017. The goal of the competition was to stimulate growth and revitalize cities.

