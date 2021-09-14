Former W.Va. Health Officer speaks before Senate Judiciary Committee for nomination hearing

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSAZ) - U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) introduced former Kanawha-Charleston Health Department Director and former West Virginia Health Officer Dr. Rahul Gupta at his nomination hearing in front of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday.

Gupta was nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as the next Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy.

Gupta served as the team leader for the Office of National Drug Control Policy during the Biden-Harris transition.

Gupta is credited with leading West Virginia’s fight against opioids as he served as the leader of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department from 2009 through 2014 and as West Virginia’s Health Officer from 2015 through September of 2018.

“His work leading efforts to combat the drug epidemic in a state with one of the worst overdose rates in the nation, where we lost 1,377 West Virginians to fatal drug-related overdoses last year, makes him well-prepared to lead similar efforts on a national scale,” said Senator Manchin.

“He understands the crippling affects of addiction our state has been especially hard hit by. I think he’s situated to use this knowledge to serve our nation,” said Senator Capito. “I congratulate President Biden on this nomination, I think it’s exceptional.”

If approved by the full Senate, Gupta will be the first medical doctor to lead the Office of National Drug Control Policy.

