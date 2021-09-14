Advertisement

Former W.Va. Health Officer speaks before Senate Judiciary Committee for nomination hearing

Gupta was nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as the next Director of the Office of...
Gupta was nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as the next Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSAZ) - U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) introduced former Kanawha-Charleston Health Department Director and former West Virginia Health Officer Dr. Rahul Gupta at his nomination hearing in front of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday.

Gupta was nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as the next Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy.

Gupta served as the team leader for the Office of National Drug Control Policy during the Biden-Harris transition.

Gupta is credited with leading West Virginia’s fight against opioids as he served as the leader of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department from 2009 through 2014 and as West Virginia’s Health Officer from 2015 through September of 2018.

“His work leading efforts to combat the drug epidemic in a state with one of the worst overdose rates in the nation, where we lost 1,377 West Virginians to fatal drug-related overdoses last year, makes him well-prepared to lead similar efforts on a national scale,” said Senator Manchin.

“He understands the crippling affects of addiction our state has been especially hard hit by. I think he’s situated to use this knowledge to serve our nation,” said Senator Capito. “I congratulate President Biden on this nomination, I think it’s exceptional.”

If approved by the full Senate, Gupta will be the first medical doctor to lead the Office of National Drug Control Policy.

Doctor with ties to W.Va. nominated to serve on Biden administration

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teenager died following a crash Sunday on state Route 522.
High school junior dies after crash
Troopers say Ramey confessed to murdering Adkins and concealing her body inside the home.
Woman arrested for murder after body is found inside trash bag
OSHP is investigating an ATV crash in Jackson, Ohio.
Troopers investigate ATV crash
The Mingo County Board of Education on Monday evening voted to require masks at schools.
Mask mandate begins Tuesday for Mingo County
The issue isn’t just affecting those with COVID, but rather anyone who might have a heart...
Intensive care units reach full capacity

Latest News

Student completes virtual learning
Ky. school districts begin virtual programs; they’re seeing waitlists
Governor Andy Beshear gives an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports over 4K new COVID-19 cases
Another death and 83 more COVID-19 cases are reported in Scioto County, Ohio.
Another death, 83 new COVID cases reported in part of southeast Ohio
Board members at Fairland Local Schools have decided to temporarily mandate masks for students,...
School board members temporarily mandate masks