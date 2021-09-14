HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

On September 18th, more than 30 recovery housing programs and community health organizations across the state are collaborating on a free family friendly run/walk event at Magic Island Park in Charleston.

There will be many free activities for the kids, including a Kids Fun Run a foam machine, as well as resources for recovery services.

There is a virtual option: run or walk 3.1 miles anywhere in the state and submit your time by posting with the hashtag #glowrunforrecovery and you will be entered to win prizes.

Click here for more information on Glow Run for Recovery 5K.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.