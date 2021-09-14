It’s #4 vs. #6 Friday night

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It could be standing room only Friday night at Hoops Family Field as Marshall hosts West Virginia in an NCAA soccer match. The game also features two of the top 6 teams in the latest rankings as voted on the United Soccer Coaches Association. The Mountaineers are now the 4th ranked team in the country while Marshall jumped from 10th to 6th and the match begins at 7 p.m.

Here are the top 25 teams for week three.

1 Georgetown University 5-0-1

2 Clemson University 6-0-1

3 University Of Washington 5-0-0

4 West Virginia University 4-0-1

5 University Of Pittsburgh 5-2-0

6 Marshall University 3-1-1

7 University Of Akron 4-0-1

8 University of Maryland 4-1-0

9 University of New Hampshire 5-0-0

10 University Of Tulsa 5-0-0

11 Indiana University 4-1-1

12 Duke University 6-1-1

13 Florida International University 4-0-1

14 University Of Kentucky 6-0-1

15 Loyola Marymount University 6-0-1

16 University Of North Carolina 3-2-1

17 Virginia Tech 2-1-3

18 Southern Methodist University 3-0-2

19 Seton Hall University 3-0-2

20 Oregon State University 4-1-0

21 San Diego State University 3-0-2

22 Lipscomb University 4-0-1

23 Stanford University 2-1-2

24 Saint Louis University 4-0-2

25 Grand Canyon University 4-1-0

