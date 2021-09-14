Advertisement

Man found unresponsive in vehicle at fast food parking lot

(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio WSAZ) - A death investigation is under way in Oak Hill after sheriff’s deputies say a man was found unresponsive in a vehicle parked at a fast food restaurant.

The discovery was made in the parking lot on North Jackson Street in Oak Hill Monday just after 8 p.m., the sheriff’s department confirms.

The man was identified as Johnnie Edwards, 39, of Oak Hill.

“At this time no other details, nor a possible cause of death is being released,” said Oak Hill Police Chief, David Ward.

This case is still under investigation by the Oak Hill Police Department, the Jackson County Coroner and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oak Hill Police Department or the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 740.286.6464.

