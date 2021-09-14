Morehead police officer exposed to unknown substance
Sep. 14, 2021
MOREHEAD, Ky (WSAZ) - An officer with the Morehead Police Department was exposed to an unknown substance Tuesday, the department reports.
Officials say the incident happened just before 12:30 Tuesday and the officer exposed was given naloxone.
The officer was transported to the hospital for observation.
