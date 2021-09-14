Advertisement

Morehead police officer exposed to unknown substance

(WMBF)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MOREHEAD, Ky (WSAZ) - An officer with the Morehead Police Department was exposed to an unknown substance Tuesday, the department reports.

Officials say the incident happened just before 12:30 Tuesday and the officer exposed was given naloxone.

The officer was transported to the hospital for observation.

