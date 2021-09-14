Advertisement

Ohio Children’s Hospital Association asking all schools to require masks

Gov. DeWine, joined by the Ohio Children's Hospital Association Tuesday asking all schools in...
Gov. DeWine, joined by the Ohio Children's Hospital Association Tuesday asking all schools in Ohio to require masks for staff and students.(Ohio Channel)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio Children’s Hospital Association is making a direct appeal to school superintendents, asking for all schools in Ohio to require masks for staff and students during this surge of COVID-19.

During a press briefing Tuesday, Gov. Mike DeWine said, “the data is now clear that there is a higher level of COVID in school districts where masks are not required.”

Over the two-week period ending September 4th, there was an average of 909 cases per 100,000 for school-aged Ohio kids versus only 561 cases per 100,000 for the rest of the population.

“The 16 highest number of cases per day throughout the entire pandemic for kids aged 5 to 17 in Ohio have all been in the last 19 days,” said Gov. DeWine. “The best way to keep schools open & kids out of quarantine is for those 12+ to get vaccinated. But because those under 12 are too young to be vaccinated, we need all students who come to school to wear a mask until we get through this.”

Gov. DeWine says COVID-19 cases are increasing at nearly twice the rate among school-aged kids as compared to the rest of the population. This past week, officials reported a 44% increase among school-aged children and only a 17% increase among the rest of the population.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teenager died following a crash Sunday on state Route 522.
High school junior dies after crash
Carrie Ramey, 28, of Wayne County was arrested Tuesday for murder and concealment of a deceased...
Woman arrested for murder after body is found inside trash bag
OSHP is investigating an ATV crash in Jackson, Ohio.
Troopers investigate ATV crash
The Mingo County Board of Education on Monday evening voted to require masks at schools.
Mask mandate begins Tuesday for Mingo County
The issue isn’t just affecting those with COVID, but rather anyone who might have a heart...
Intensive care units reach full capacity

Latest News

Board members at Fairland Local Schools have decided to temporarily mandate masks for students,...
School board members temporarily mandate masks
WV Army Guardsman shares experiences from 9/11
WV Army Guardsman shares experiences from 9/11
Man found unresponsive in vehicle at fast food parking lot
Morehead police officer exposed to unknown substance