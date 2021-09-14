Ohio Children’s Hospital Association asking all schools to require masks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio Children’s Hospital Association is making a direct appeal to school superintendents, asking for all schools in Ohio to require masks for staff and students during this surge of COVID-19.

During a press briefing Tuesday, Gov. Mike DeWine said, “the data is now clear that there is a higher level of COVID in school districts where masks are not required.”

Over the two-week period ending September 4th, there was an average of 909 cases per 100,000 for school-aged Ohio kids versus only 561 cases per 100,000 for the rest of the population.

“The 16 highest number of cases per day throughout the entire pandemic for kids aged 5 to 17 in Ohio have all been in the last 19 days,” said Gov. DeWine. “The best way to keep schools open & kids out of quarantine is for those 12+ to get vaccinated. But because those under 12 are too young to be vaccinated, we need all students who come to school to wear a mask until we get through this.”

Gov. DeWine says COVID-19 cases are increasing at nearly twice the rate among school-aged kids as compared to the rest of the population. This past week, officials reported a 44% increase among school-aged children and only a 17% increase among the rest of the population.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.