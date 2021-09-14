Advertisement

Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash in Gallia County

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 2:47 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - One man has died in a single-vehicle crash in Gallipolis, Ohio.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday on Maple Grove Road near the Lime Kiln Road in Gallia County.

According to the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Post, 64-year-old Danny Thompson was driving a 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup when he missed a curve, went off the right side of the roadway, hit a tree, and flipped over down a steep embankment. He died at the scene.

Highway Patrol says Thompson wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

Gallia County EMS, Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, and the Rio Grande Volunteer Fire Department also responded.

The crash remains under investigation.

