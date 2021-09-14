School board members temporarily mandate masks

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Board members at Fairland Local Schools have decided to temporarily mandate masks for students, staff and visitors.

In a release issued Tuesday, the school board said masks will be required indoors beginning Wednesday because the county is currently designated as red (high) for community transmission of COVID-19.

School officials said masks will be recommended as optional when community transmission drops to substantial (orange) or moderate (yellow).

