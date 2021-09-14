Advertisement

School board members temporarily mandate masks

Board members at Fairland Local Schools have decided to temporarily mandate masks for students,...
Board members at Fairland Local Schools have decided to temporarily mandate masks for students, staff and visitors.(WAVE 3 News)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Board members at Fairland Local Schools have decided to temporarily mandate masks for students, staff and visitors.

In a release issued Tuesday, the school board said masks will be required indoors beginning Wednesday because the county is currently designated as red (high) for community transmission of COVID-19.

School officials said masks will be recommended as optional when community transmission drops to substantial (orange) or moderate (yellow).

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teenager died following a crash Sunday on state Route 522.
High school junior dies after crash
Carrie Ramey, 28, of Wayne County was arrested Tuesday for murder and concealment of a deceased...
Woman arrested for murder after body is found inside trash bag
OSHP is investigating an ATV crash in Jackson, Ohio.
Troopers investigate ATV crash
The Mingo County Board of Education on Monday evening voted to require masks at schools.
Mask mandate begins Tuesday for Mingo County
The issue isn’t just affecting those with COVID, but rather anyone who might have a heart...
Intensive care units reach full capacity

Latest News

WV Army Guardsman shares experiences from 9/11
WV Army Guardsman shares experiences from 9/11
Gov. DeWine, joined by the Ohio Children's Hospital Association Tuesday asking all schools in...
Ohio Children’s Hospital Association asking all schools to require masks
Man found unresponsive in vehicle at fast food parking lot
Morehead police officer exposed to unknown substance