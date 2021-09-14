Tailgating and homegating tips

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Football season is in full swing, and there’s nothing like a good old-fashioned tailgate to cheer on our favorite NFL and college teams.

Tailgating does not need to be done from the stadium parking lot, you can do it from the comfort of your home!

Three-time Super Bowl Champion and seasoned chef Mark Schlereth joined Sarah on Studio 3 with tailgating tips you can use at the home or stadium.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.