Traffic Alert | I-64 work underway near Nitro-St. Albans bridge

Highway crews have started working to narrow eastbound and westbound I-64 lanes in the construction zone near the Nitro-St. Albans bridge.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Drivers who take Interstate 64 through Kanawha County, take note.

Highway crews have started working to narrow eastbound and westbound lanes in the construction zone near the Nitro-St. Albans bridge.

Eastbound lanes will be narrowed to 11 feet for about 1 mile in the construction zone, while westbound lanes will be narrowed to 11 feet for about 3 miles.

Narrow lanes will be in place through the fall as contractors prepare to widen I-64 to four lanes in that area.

Work to paint new lanes and install signage started Monday night, and contractors say they expect to install barrier walls next week.

They’ll also be blasting in that area Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

