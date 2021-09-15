Advertisement

Barboursville Fall Fest carnival postponed due to inclement weather

The carnival will open Thursday at 6pm
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to the Barboursville Fall Fest Facebook page, the carnival will not open Wednesday evening due to inclement weather that is expected for the remainder of the day.

Officials say the carnival will open Thursday at 6 p.m.

The parade line up Thursday begins at 5:15 p.m.

The parade will begin at 6:15 p.m.

