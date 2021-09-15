Community mourns loss of longtime firefighter, Little League umpire

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) – The South Point community is mourning the loss of one of their own -- a man well-known to many there.

Carl Kleinman, 55, died Wednesday from complications due to COVID-19, according to the Lawrence County Emergency Management Association.

A firefighter for more than 30 years, Kleinman was deputy chief of the South Point Volunteer Fire Department. A husband and father of four, Kleinman also umpired at the South Point Little Leagues and volunteered in his community.

He taught the volunteer fire class at Collins Career Center.

His daughter told us he would have turned 56 in just two weeks.

South Point VFD Chief Mark Goodall said Kleinman was available to help anyone who needed it, saying it’s a devastating loss for the South Point community.

