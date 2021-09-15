Advertisement

Healthy aging month: your teeth and gums

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

There are countless reasons to take care of your smile, but let’s start with this one: nearly 20% of adults of age 65 have lost all their teeth.

September is ‘Healthy Aging Month,’ and doctors say making oral health a priority can save money, your teeth, and in some cases, your life. Yet, data shows many seniors are skipping dental visits.

Sarah Chavarria, Executive Vice president for Delta Dental, joined Sarah on Studio 3 with more advice for taking care of your oral health.

