Huntington police investigating case of possible abuse after infant’s death

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Police Department released Wednesday that it is investigating a case involving the possible abuse of an infant.

According to the release, the investigation began on December 20, 2020 when officers responded to a hospital due to reports of the suspected abuse of a 2-month-old boy.

September 9, 2021, detectives say they were notified that the child, now 11-months-old, had passed away.

Huntington Police says it will obtain medical records and opinions as well as an autopsy report determining the cause of death of the infant.

Should the reports indicate the child died as a result of abuse, the Huntington Police Department says it will ‘proceed with a full prosecution of any potential suspects, in coordination with the Cabell County Prosecutor’s Office.

WSAZ spoke with the family mourning the loss of 11-month-old Silas Lee.

Silas’ mother, Olivia Taylor, told WSAZ he passed away last week.

