I-77 North closed after pursuit leads to crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Interstate 77 North is closed late Tuesday night after a crash that involved two sheriff’s department cruisers, Metro 911 reports.

Two sheriff's department cruisers crashed on I-77 North after a pursuit. (WSAZ/Tori Yorgey)

The accident happened just before 11 p.m. when deputies crashed near the Westmoreland Road entrance to I-77 North in Charleston.

Dispatchers say the deputies were in pursuit of a driver who got away.

No injuries were reported.

