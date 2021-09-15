I-77 North closed after pursuit leads to crash
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Interstate 77 North is closed late Tuesday night after a crash that involved two sheriff’s department cruisers, Metro 911 reports.
The accident happened just before 11 p.m. when deputies crashed near the Westmoreland Road entrance to I-77 North in Charleston.
Dispatchers say the deputies were in pursuit of a driver who got away.
No injuries were reported.
